Public Notice of Open House Meetings

1000757443 LP, a business venture between Batchewana First Nation and Alamos Gold will be holding Open Houses

July 2 in Wawa, at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 429,

51 Broadway Avenue from 6:00 – 8:00 PM, and on

July 3 in Dubreuilville at the Town Offices,

23 Pine Street from 6:00 – 8:00 PM.

The purpose of these meetings is to allow the public the opportunity to learn about a proposed 115 kilovolt transmission line that will provide power to the Island Gold and Magino Gold sites. This project will allow for expansion at both mine sites and will provide long-term reliable grid connected power that will eliminate the use of fossil fuel generated power at Magino Gold.

These Open Houses are being held in compliance with the Ontario Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks Class Environmental Assessment for Minor Transmission Projects. The Notice of Commencement was filed with the Ministry on June 21, 2024, and we are looking to gather public input into the Class Environmental Assessment and to provide an overall update on the project from an engineering and design perspective.

There will be representatives of the environmental consulting firm Azimuth Environmental, Batchewana First Nation, Alamos Gold and Bestech Engineering who will be present to answers your questions and to record any comments you might have about the project.

We look forward to seeing at these meetings and if you need further information, you can contact Danny Sayers, Director, Lands and Economic Development, Batchewana First Nation at [email protected] or (705) 759-0914.