Ladies Night Golf – June 19

We had 84 golfers!!

1st FLIGHT:

1st: Lise Noel, Guylaine Domich, Toni Rutland – 37

2nd: Gerry Rose, Guylaine Domich, Suzanne Lacasse – 40

3rd: Marcie DLF, Cassee Provost, Dawn Campbell – 41

2nd FLIGHT:

1st: Sue Lord, Ashley Coombs, Chanelle Charron – 43

2nd: Monique, Kryszewski, Spare – 44

3rd: Connie Taylor, Heather Rainville, Vanessa Skouris – 45

3rd FLIGHT:

1st: Jen McLaughlin, Kathy Miller, Wendy Bonitzke – 46

2nd: Lynn Zuliani, Barb Leschishin, Spare – 47

3rd: Nellie Harvey, Cheryl Tremblay, Spare – 47

4th FLIGHT:

1st: Lise Bernath, Gladys Tessier, Wendy Smith – 48

2nd: Judy Zagar, Tracey Vernier, Amanda Huff – 48

3rd: Linda Guindon, Louise Moran, Paula Valois – 48

5th FLIGHT:

1st: Diane Spencer, Melissa Terris, Flo Orr – 50

2nd: Lesley Moran, Nicole Jones, Spare – 50

3rd: Chrissy McRae, Ida Vernier, Katherine Turmelle – 51

6th FLIGHT:

1st: Kathy Culhane, Linda Silanpaa, Jenny Weatherbee – 54

SPECIAL EVENT WINNERS:

AJ’s Pizza 3 Steaks Coupon – Longest Putt – Hole #1: Heather Rainville

North of 17 Restaurant Large Pep & Cheese Pizza – Closest to the Pizza Box – Hole #2: Cheryl Tremblay

Northern Lights Ford $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 4th Shot – Hole #2: Dawn Campbell

Fenlon’s Pharmacy $20.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt – Hole #2: Nicole May

J. Provost Contracting Ltd. $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 1st Shot – Hole #3: Guylaine Domich

Wawa Home Building Ctr. $30.00 Gift Certificate – Long Drive (60 years & over) – Hole #4: Paula Valois

Wawa Rent-All & Repair $20.00 Gift Certificate – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #1: Toni Rutalnd

Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt – Hole #4: Sheighanne White

Eighty-Five Electric $25.00 Cash Prize – Longest Drive – Hole #5: Anya Switzer

Whitefish Lodge $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #5: Guylaine Domich

Wilderness Helicopters $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #6: Tracey Vernier (Birdie)

Mission Motors $25.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt – Hole #6: Lisa Thibeaul

RD Contracting $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 1st Shot – Hole #7: Mel Charbonneau

Nathan Provost & Sons Ltd. $30.00 Cash Prize – Long Drive (59 years & under) – Hole #8: Lise Noel

Trans Canada Chrysler Ltd. $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #8: Paula Valois

Forest & Land Control Inc. $60.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #9: Chanelle Charron

Canadian Tire $25.00 Gift Certificate – Longest Putt – Hole #9: Anya Switzer

DRAWS:

Subway $10.00 Gift Certificate – Cassee Provost

Michipicoten Golf Club $15.00 Cash – Carrie Belanger

Ladies Night $20.00 Cash – Anya Switzer

30 Foot Putt – $250.00: Lynn Zuliani, Amanda Huff, Linda Silanpaa – No Winner

Next week’s Putt worth $300.00!!

Hole in One – $2180.00 Cash Prize – No Winner

Next week’s Hole in One is worth $2230!!

Please remember for the Closest to the Pin Flags prizes, once a birdie/eagle is holed, mark it on the flag card and place the flag off of the green. If another birdie/eagle is holes, mark it clearly in the flag card and a draw will be facilitated to determine the winner.

A big shout out to our business sponsors! Without your support Ladies Night would not be such a successful event. Thank you also to all the ladies who come out and support the club every week. Credits will be applied to anyone that did not finish this week.