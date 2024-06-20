École Sacré-Cœur (Chapleau) wins the School Giving Challenge and supports Autism Ontario

During the 2023-2024 school year, several Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon schools took part in the School Giving Challenge in support of Autism Ontario. In fact, through the incredible mobilization of its school community, École Sacré-Cœur (Chapleau) won the School Giving Challenge and was rewarded with a pizza lunch worth $500.

To achieve this, students and staff at École Sacré-Coeur celebrated the spectrum by organizing face painting and outdoor games. In addition, a charity fundraiser involving students, their families and the community at large raised an impressive $3,199 for Autism Ontario and the autism community.

The combined efforts of more than 35 schools across the province raised an incredible $23,400 for the autism community.