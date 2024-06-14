Breaking News

Senior’s Golf – June 10

We had a great turnout of 21 golfers, sunny skies, with enough wind to keep the bugs away.

1st Place – Erin & Mike
2nd Place – Linda & Paul
3rd Place – Shirley & Andre

Least Putts – Nellie & Ida
Closest to Pin #3 – No winner
Closest to Pin # 7 – Mike

Home Build Center Voucher – Helene
Canadian Tire Voucher – Andre
North 17 Voucher – Cheryl
Young’s General Store – Louise
Michipicoten Golf club – Ralph

A big thank you to our sponsors.

