Senior’s Golf – June 10

We had a great turnout of 21 golfers, sunny skies, with enough wind to keep the bugs away.

1st Place – Erin & Mike

2nd Place – Linda & Paul

3rd Place – Shirley & Andre

Least Putts – Nellie & Ida

Closest to Pin #3 – No winner

Closest to Pin # 7 – Mike

Home Build Center Voucher – Helene

Canadian Tire Voucher – Andre

North 17 Voucher – Cheryl

Young’s General Store – Louise

Michipicoten Golf club – Ralph

A big thank you to our sponsors.