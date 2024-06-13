Thursday Morning News – June 13

Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers this morning. Showers with a few thunderstorms beginning near noon. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Local amount 10 to 15 mm. High 15. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – Showers with a few thunderstorms ending early this evening then partly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Fog patches developing this evening and dissipating overnight. Low 7.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- Cochrane 9 (COC009) is a 6022 hectare fire that is not yet under control. This fire is located about 3 kilometres east of Parson Lake and 8 kilometres west of the Quebec border.
- The fire hazard is high for areas north and west of French River with pockets of extreme fire hazard around Chapleau, Gogama, and Cartier. East and south of the French River, the fire hazard is generally moderate with pockets of low fire hazard around North Bay, Pembroke, and the County of Frontenac. The fire hazard is high for areas around Trout Creek and South River.
News Tidbits:
-
Congratulations to Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon who ranks 3rd in the Sustainable Schools’ 2024 Top Energy Performing School Boards Report that measures the energy efficiency of Ontario school board for the 2021-2022 school year. The 72 school boards in the province were ranked on their energy savings potential, which is the gap between their target and current energy consumption values.
