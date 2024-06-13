LAUDE, Richard

At home on Monday, June 10, 2024, at the age of 65.

Ex husband of Anna Kehusmaa. Father of Shane Kehusmaa. Richard will be remembered and missed by his puppy Milo.

Son of Donna and the late Roman Laude. Brother of Mike (late Sharon), late Mary, Eva (Richard), late Henry and Barbara. Uncle of many nieces and nephews.

There will be no services.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sault Ste. Marie Humane Society. Payable by cheque.