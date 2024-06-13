Ladies Night Golf – June 12

We had 105 golfers which some had to brave the rain!
1st FLIGHT:
1st: Sue Lord, Suzanne Lacasse, Nancy Morin – 37
2nd: Lise Noel, Toni Rutland, Spare – 40
3rd: Diedre Dupuis, Ashley Omolida, Jenny Fletcher – 40
2nd FLIGHT:
1st: Johanna Rowe, Monique Kryszewski, Spare – 43
2nd: Judy Zagar, Tracey Vernier, Debbie Tavella – 43
3rd: Anna-Liisa Klockars, Kim Melbourne, Trish Provost – 43
3rd FLIGHT:
1st: Lise Bernath, Gladys Tessier, Wendy Smith – 44
2nd: Carrie Belanger, Mel Charbonneau, Genevieve Verreault – 44
3rd: Jen Lamontagne, Isabel Chicoine, Spare – 44
4th FLIGHT:
1st: Chantal Gagne, Valerie Levesque, Spare – 45
2nd: Kathy Turyk, Wendy Bonitzke, Heather Rainville – 45
3rd: Shirley Hale, Ann Fenlon, Spare – 45
5th FLIGHT:
1st: Linda Guindon, Louise Moran, Spare – 46
2nd: Lesley Moran, Nicole Jones, Spare – 46
3rd: Margaret Davidson, Gerry Rose, Tammy Oliver – 47
6th FLIGHT:
1st: Nancy Houle, Cindy Jozin, Spare – 51
2nd: Nicole May, Michelle Krell, Lisa Tate – 51
3rd: Jen McLaughlin, Kathy Miller, Spare – 52
7th FLIGHT:
1st: Chris Mitchell, Carmen Tait, Joan Jewell – 59
SPECIAL EVENT WINNERS:
Wawa Rent-All & Repair $20.00 Gift Certificate – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #1: Chrystal Morden
AJ’s Pizza 3 Steaks Coupon – Longest Putt – Hole #1: Johanna Rowe
North of 17 Restaurant Large Pep & Cheese Pizza – Closest to the Pizza Box – Hole #2: Sherri Egan
Northern Lights Ford $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 4th Shot – Hole #2: Nancy Morin
Fenlon’s Pharmacy $20.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt – Hole #2: Nadine Cartledge
J. Provost Contracting Ltd. $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 1st Shot – Hole #3: Michelle Krell
Wawa Home Building Ctr. $30.00 Gift Certificate – Long Drive (60 years & over) – Hole #4: Shirley Hale
Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt – Hole #4: Jody McRae
Eighty-Five Electric $25.00 Cash Prize – Longest Drive – Hole #5: Suzanne Lacasse
Whitefish Lodge $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #5: Suzanne Lacasse
Wilderness Helicopters $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole# 6: Magan Gagnon
Mission Motors $25.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt – Hole #6: Tania Case
RD Contracting $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 1st Shot – Hole #7: Danette Mathias
Nathan Provost & Sons Ltd. $30.00 Cash Prize – Long Drive (59 years & under) – Hole #8: Marcie DLF
Trans Canada Chrysler Ltd. $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #8: Jody McRae
Forest & Land Control Inc. $60.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #9: Nancy Morin (BIRDIE)
Canadian Tire $25.00 Gift Certificate – Longest Putt – Hole #9: Monique Kryszewski
DRAWS:
Subway $10.00 Gift Certificate – Melissa Terris
Michipicoten Golf Club $15.00 Cash – Nicole Jones
Ladies Night $20.00 Cash – Christina Portis
15 Foot Putt – $200.00: Tracer Vernier, Linda Mann, Wendy Smith – No Winner
Next week’s Putt worth $250.00!!
Hole in One – $2130.00 Cash Prize – No Winner Next week’s Hole in One is worth $2180.00!!
A big shout out to our business sponsors!! Without your support Ladies Night would not be such a successful event. Thank you also to all the ladies who come out and support the club every week. Credits will be applied to anyone that did not finish this week.
