Breaking News

Ladies Night Golf – June 12

We had 105 golfers which some had to brave the rain!

 

1st FLIGHT:
1st: Sue Lord, Suzanne Lacasse, Nancy Morin – 37
2nd: Lise Noel, Toni Rutland, Spare – 40
3rd: Diedre Dupuis, Ashley Omolida, Jenny Fletcher – 40

 

2nd FLIGHT:
1st: Johanna Rowe, Monique Kryszewski, Spare – 43
2nd: Judy Zagar, Tracey Vernier, Debbie Tavella – 43
3rd: Anna-Liisa Klockars, Kim Melbourne, Trish Provost – 43

 

3rd FLIGHT:
1st: Lise Bernath, Gladys Tessier, Wendy Smith – 44
2nd: Carrie Belanger, Mel Charbonneau, Genevieve Verreault – 44
3rd: Jen Lamontagne, Isabel Chicoine, Spare – 44

 

4th FLIGHT:
1st: Chantal Gagne, Valerie Levesque, Spare – 45
2nd: Kathy Turyk, Wendy Bonitzke, Heather Rainville – 45
3rd: Shirley Hale, Ann Fenlon, Spare – 45

 

5th FLIGHT:
1st: Linda Guindon, Louise Moran, Spare – 46
2nd: Lesley Moran, Nicole Jones, Spare – 46
3rd: Margaret Davidson, Gerry Rose, Tammy Oliver – 47

 

6th FLIGHT:
1st: Nancy Houle, Cindy Jozin, Spare – 51
2nd: Nicole May, Michelle Krell, Lisa Tate – 51
3rd: Jen McLaughlin, Kathy Miller, Spare – 52

 

7th FLIGHT:
1st: Chris Mitchell, Carmen Tait, Joan Jewell – 59

 

SPECIAL EVENT WINNERS:

Wawa Rent-All & Repair $20.00 Gift Certificate – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #1: Chrystal Morden
AJ’s Pizza 3 Steaks Coupon – Longest Putt – Hole #1: Johanna Rowe
North of 17 Restaurant Large Pep & Cheese Pizza – Closest to the Pizza Box – Hole #2: Sherri Egan
Northern Lights Ford $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 4th Shot – Hole #2: Nancy Morin
Fenlon’s Pharmacy $20.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt – Hole #2: Nadine Cartledge
J. Provost Contracting Ltd. $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 1st Shot – Hole #3: Michelle Krell
Wawa Home Building Ctr. $30.00 Gift Certificate – Long Drive (60 years & over) – Hole #4: Shirley Hale
Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt – Hole #4: Jody McRae
Eighty-Five Electric $25.00 Cash Prize – Longest Drive – Hole #5: Suzanne Lacasse
Whitefish Lodge $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #5: Suzanne Lacasse
Wilderness Helicopters $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole# 6: Magan Gagnon
Mission Motors $25.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt – Hole #6: Tania Case
RD Contracting $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 1st Shot – Hole #7: Danette Mathias
Nathan Provost & Sons Ltd. $30.00 Cash Prize – Long Drive (59 years & under) – Hole #8: Marcie DLF
Trans Canada Chrysler Ltd. $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #8: Jody McRae
Forest & Land Control Inc. $60.00 Cash Prize – Closest to Pin 3rd Shot – Hole #9: Nancy Morin (BIRDIE)
Canadian Tire $25.00 Gift Certificate – Longest Putt – Hole #9: Monique Kryszewski

DRAWS:
Subway $10.00 Gift Certificate – Melissa Terris
Michipicoten Golf Club $15.00 Cash – Nicole Jones
Ladies Night $20.00 Cash – Christina Portis

15 Foot Putt – $200.00: Tracer Vernier, Linda Mann, Wendy Smith – No Winner
Next week’s Putt worth $250.00!!
 
Hole in One – $2130.00 Cash Prize – No Winner Next week’s Hole in One is worth $2180.00!!

 

A big shout out to our business sponsors!! Without your support Ladies Night would not be such a successful event.  Thank you also to all the ladies who come out and support the club every week. Credits will be applied to anyone that did not finish this week.

This Media Release
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*