Wednesday Morning News – June 12

Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of showers or drizzle early this morning. 40 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 23. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 70% chance of showers or thunderstorms. Low 11.
Northeast Forest Fire Region Update:
- Cochrane 9 is a 6022 hectare fire that is not yet under control. This fire is located about 3 kilometres east of Parson Lake and 8 kilometres west of the Quebec border. Five crews are committed to this fire. The fire hazard is high for areas from Espanola to Sault Ste Marie and north to Chapleau and Wawa. The fire hazard is moderate from Greater Sudbury and north through to Timmins and Moosonee. The fire hazard is low for areas east and south of Temagami and North Bay.
News Tidbits:
-
Congratulations to Kyle Ouellette (Alamos Island Gold). He took 2nd place in the Individual Technician Competition at the Ontario Mine Rescue Provincial Competition held in Thunder Bay last week,
- Graydon Smith, Minister of Natural Resources is encouraging everyone to celebrated Father’s Day by going fishing, “I encourage you to cast a line June 15 and 16 to celebrate Father’s Day.” In honour of Father’s Day on Sunday, the province is offering free fishing this weekend.
- For travellers through Customs – good news. A tentative deal was reached Tuesday between Public Service Alliance of Canada and Canada Border Services Agency employees. This agreement will now be brought to the union members for a vote to ratify and finalization
- A gofundme has been started for former Wawa resident Kim Bradley, and her girls in Iroquois Falls. They had a house fire, and her daughter launched the campaign stating “My mom’s house caught fire last night. They woke this morning around 5am to find the basement full of dark smoke. It appears the electrical for the well caught fire and cause significant damage to the house. I’ve added her story below. Please help in anyway you can, the insurance deductible is a whopping 20,000$ so that the monthly bill could remain affordable. They’ve essentially left my sisters and mom without accommodations or belongings for the time being. Stating that she can just find a hotel herself and keep receipts. In today’s economy not very many people have a whole lot sitting aside. If anyone has the means and is willing to donate anything to help them find some temporary accommodations it would be so greatly appreciated.” (link)
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Wednesday Morning News – June 12 - June 12, 2024
- Tuesday Morning News – June 11 - June 11, 2024
- Frost Advisory - June 11, 2024