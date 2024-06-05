East Algoma OPP – Arrest made of person breaching release conditions

On May 31, 2024, at approximately 11:30 a.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested a person at a residence on Laprairie Crescent in relation to breaching release conditions.

Police were called to the residence in relation to a male inside who was just released from jail, and on conditions not to be at that location or be around the people inside. The male attempted to evade police but was arrested a short time after trying to leave the residence.

Daniel LOZIER, 38-years-old, of Elliot Lake, was charged with two counts of – Fail to comply with Probation Order. He is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Sault Ste, Marie on June 3, 2024.