A Manitouwadge resident is facing numerous weapons related charges.
On May 21, 2024, just before 11:00 p.m., members of the Manitouwadge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a dispute at a residence involving an armed individual who barricaded themselves inside a residence in the Town of Manitouwadge.
A short time later, officers arrested one individual. The individual was transported to local hospital for further assessment.
As a result, a 26-year-old, of Manitouwadge, has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with:
- Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose – two counts
- Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm – three counts
- Careless Storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device, or Ammunition – six counts
The accused is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Manitouwadge at a later date.
There were no injuries sustained.
- East Algoma OPP – Hate Crime/Mischief Occurrence being Investigated - May 23, 2024
- Manitouwadge OPP – Numerous Weapons Related Charges Laid - May 23, 2024
- East Algoma OPP – Charges laid after hospital disturbance - May 22, 2024