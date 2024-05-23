Manitouwadge OPP – Numerous Weapons Related Charges Laid

A Manitouwadge resident is facing numerous weapons related charges.

On May 21, 2024, just before 11:00 p.m., members of the Manitouwadge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a dispute at a residence involving an armed individual who barricaded themselves inside a residence in the Town of Manitouwadge.

A short time later, officers arrested one individual. The individual was transported to local hospital for further assessment.

As a result, a 26-year-old, of Manitouwadge, has been arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with:

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose – two counts

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm – three counts

Careless Storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device, or Ammunition – six counts

The accused is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Manitouwadge at a later date.

There were no injuries sustained.