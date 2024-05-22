École Saint Nom de Jésus students learn valuable forest survival practices

Students from École Saint Nom de Jésus (Hornepayne) recently spent an excellent day outdoors in the company of Mylène, a guide and adventurer from Follow Her North! The students learned a number of valuable forest survival practices. They were also informed of the Leave No Trace approach, which promotes responsible outdoor recreation by raising awareness of the need to protect and preserve nature.

As part of this outdoor activity, students also learned how to use compasses and maps to find their way in the forest, and completed a workshop on water filtration. As it was a rather cold day, the students were also able to warm up around a fire and then cook their lunch and dessert. The Saint Nom de Jésus students and staff would like to thank Mylène for offering them this unforgettable adventure!