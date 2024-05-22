East Algoma OPP – Charges laid after hospital disturbance

On May 19, 2024, at approximately 12:30 a.m. police were called by the hospital reporting a known male had pulled the fire alarm, threatened to kill staff, and blow up the hospital and police. This male was charged in 2022 and prohibited from hospital property because of previous same behaviour.

Police attended and the male was subsequently arrested.

Todd PINEO, 47-years-old, from Spanish was charged with:

Uttering Threats – Cause death or bodily harm

Uttering Threats – Damage property

False alarm of fire

Failure to Comply with Probation Order (three counts)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Sault Ste. Marie on May 21, 2024.