Men’s Night Golf – May 16

We would like to thank all our Sponsors, new and recurring, for their support of the Club and all the League Nights. Without their investments the Golf Club would not be able to host these Events at the level we currently have.
We have started the Men’s Season with a Shotgun Start Format to help provide more opportunities for the working demographic to get a tee block after 5:30pm. We also run an afternoon Shotgun Start that begins at 2pm and allows people that like to play earlier or maybe work nightshift that evening to still get in a round of golf and participate in Men’s Night. As we lose daylight and move into the latter part of the golf season we may need to adjust back to the traditional Tee Time call-in process. We appreciate your patience as we try this approach that can host 180 players if both Shotguns are fully filled.
Some changes that have been implemented include:
- Tuesday 8am call in for all golfers, equal opportunity for all to get a slot, and avoid the Monday Stat holidays if you may be out of town with the kids.
- People signing up as a 2 person Team will be required to pay for the Spare and can only hit one ball each. We want to encourage it is 3 person Teams and a level of fair play. We don’t want to devolve to a state where we have 1 person hitting three balls.
- All players will hit from the White Tees on Men’s Night regardless of age or skill. This helps with any confusion or past theories on how it was run in the past. We still have Long Drives for the young guns and for the players 65+.
- Flight Prizes 1st $45, 2nd $30, 3rd $15.
- 2 Putters will be picked from the afternoon shotgun, and 2 Putters will be picked from the evening shotgun. First player to sink it wins!
Week 1 – 126 Golfers
1st Flight Winners
1st – Jeff Amos, James Roberge, Brayden Spooner – 32
2nd – Max Simon, Eben Leadbetter, Brady Desrochers – 32
3rd – Dan Guay, Roger Gamache, Spare – 32
2nd Flight Winners
1st – Rene Gagne, Dave Jennings, Eric Levesque – 33
2nd – John Leadbetter, Andrew McKenzie, Scott Carruthers – 33
3rd – Joel Deschamplain, Dylan Buckell, Brandon Case – 34
3rd Flight Winners
1st – Nick Alexopoulos, Steve Jozin, Steve Duchesne – 35
2nd – Kevin Auger, Gilles Cyr, Alain Bouffard – 35
3rd – Ralph Zagar, Jeff Austin, Ray Brisson – 35
4th Flight Winners
1st – Mark Szekely, Dan Szekely, Claude Samson – 36
2nd – Mark Desjardins, Marcy Provost, Jon Dyer – 36
3rd – Chris Buckell, Peter Moore, Don Humphries – 37
5th Flight Winners
1st – Roger Lefebvre, Eric Comtois, Jean Desgagne – 37
2nd – Tom Terris, Luke Morden, Tom Fahrer – 37
3rd – Ryan Cooke, Greg Dumba, Bill Matheson – 38
6th Flight Winners
1st – Tyler Martel, Hunter Martel, Nick ? – 38
2nd – Danny Mathias, Ray Baronette, Spare – 38
3rd – Richard Davidson, Scott Nolan, Matt C – 39
7th Flight Winners
1st – Sandy Oliver, Mario Casavant, John Chiupka – 41
2nd – Joe Provost, Al Macdonald, Nathan Provost – 42
3rd – Jarred Domich, Dean Domich, Dave Dupuis – 44
Special Events
$60 Cash – Forest Care Control Par 4 Eagle Holes (1,5,6,8,9) – No winner carry over!
Hole #1 Closest to the Pine, North of 17 Pizza – Lee Bryar
Hole #2 Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – William Cooper
Hole #3 Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Mike Belanger
Hole #4 Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Jeremi Lord
Hole #5 Closest to the Pin, $90 Cash RJ’s Bait – D. Bernath
Hole #6 Closest to the Pin, (3) 10oz Steaks AJ’s Pizza – Ray McGregor
Hole #7 Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Brady Desrochers
Hole #8 Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Eben Leadbetter
Hole #9 Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Dan Mathias
Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Ray Baronette
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Kevin Auger
MGC $30 Cash Draw #1 – Dave Marshall
MGC $30 Cash Draw #2 – Mike Hogan
25’ Putt – No Winner, May 23rd prize moves to $100 Cash
Hole in One Prize – No Winner, May 23rd prize moves to $4,650 Cash
Thanks to all who played and a reminder that Men’s Night accepts Debit and Credit as methods of payment, we are no longer a Cash Only intake.
8am Tuesday Call In!
