Men’s Night Golf – May 16

We would like to thank all our Sponsors, new and recurring, for their support of the Club and all the League Nights. Without their investments the Golf Club would not be able to host these Events at the level we currently have.

We have started the Men’s Season with a Shotgun Start Format to help provide more opportunities for the working demographic to get a tee block after 5:30pm. We also run an afternoon Shotgun Start that begins at 2pm and allows people that like to play earlier or maybe work nightshift that evening to still get in a round of golf and participate in Men’s Night. As we lose daylight and move into the latter part of the golf season we may need to adjust back to the traditional Tee Time call-in process. We appreciate your patience as we try this approach that can host 180 players if both Shotguns are fully filled.

Some changes that have been implemented include:

8am call in for all golfers, equal opportunity for all to get a slot, and avoid the Monday Stat holidays if you may be out of town with the kids. People signing up as a 2 person Team will be required to pay for the Spare and can only hit one ball each. We want to encourage it is 3 person Teams and a level of fair play. We don’t want to devolve to a state where we have 1 person hitting three balls.

All players will hit from the White Tees on Men’s Night regardless of age or skill. This helps with any confusion or past theories on how it was run in the past. We still have Long Drives for the young guns and for the players 65+.

Flight Prizes 1 st $45, 2 nd $30, 3 rd $15.

$45, 2 $30, 3 $15. 2 Putters will be picked from the afternoon shotgun, and 2 Putters will be picked from the evening shotgun. First player to sink it wins!

Week 1 – 126 Golfers

1st Flight Winners

1st – Jeff Amos, James Roberge, Brayden Spooner – 32

2nd – Max Simon, Eben Leadbetter, Brady Desrochers – 32

3rd – Dan Guay, Roger Gamache, Spare – 32

2nd Flight Winners

1st – Rene Gagne, Dave Jennings, Eric Levesque – 33

2nd – John Leadbetter, Andrew McKenzie, Scott Carruthers – 33

3rd – Joel Deschamplain, Dylan Buckell, Brandon Case – 34

3rd Flight Winners

1st – Nick Alexopoulos, Steve Jozin, Steve Duchesne – 35

2nd – Kevin Auger, Gilles Cyr, Alain Bouffard – 35

3rd – Ralph Zagar, Jeff Austin, Ray Brisson – 35

4th Flight Winners

1st – Mark Szekely, Dan Szekely, Claude Samson – 36

2nd – Mark Desjardins, Marcy Provost, Jon Dyer – 36

3rd – Chris Buckell, Peter Moore, Don Humphries – 37

5th Flight Winners

1st – Roger Lefebvre, Eric Comtois, Jean Desgagne – 37

2nd – Tom Terris, Luke Morden, Tom Fahrer – 37

3rd – Ryan Cooke, Greg Dumba, Bill Matheson – 38

6th Flight Winners

1st – Tyler Martel, Hunter Martel, Nick ? – 38

2nd – Danny Mathias, Ray Baronette, Spare – 38

3rd – Richard Davidson, Scott Nolan, Matt C – 39

7th Flight Winners

1st – Sandy Oliver, Mario Casavant, John Chiupka – 41

2nd – Joe Provost, Al Macdonald, Nathan Provost – 42

3rd – Jarred Domich, Dean Domich, Dave Dupuis – 44

Special Events

$60 Cash – Forest Care Control Par 4 Eagle Holes (1,5,6,8,9) – No winner carry over!

Hole #1 Closest to the Pine, North of 17 Pizza – Lee Bryar

Hole #2 Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – William Cooper

Hole #3 Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Mike Belanger

Hole #4 Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Whitefish Lodge – Jeremi Lord

Hole #5 Closest to the Pin, $90 Cash RJ’s Bait – D. Bernath

Hole #6 Closest to the Pin, (3) 10oz Steaks AJ’s Pizza – Ray McGregor

Hole #7 Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Brady Desrochers

Hole #8 Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Eben Leadbetter

Hole #9 Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Dan Mathias

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Ray Baronette

Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Kevin Auger

MGC $30 Cash Draw #1 – Dave Marshall

MGC $30 Cash Draw #2 – Mike Hogan

25’ Putt – No Winner, May 23rd prize moves to $100 Cash

Hole in One Prize – No Winner, May 23rd prize moves to $4,650 Cash

Thanks to all who played and a reminder that Men’s Night accepts Debit and Credit as methods of payment, we are no longer a Cash Only intake.

8am Tuesday Call In!