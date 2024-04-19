Innu artist Scott-Pien Picard performs for ÉSC Trillium and ÉS Saint-Joseph students

On April 16, some 170 grade 7 to 12 students from École secondaire catholique Trillium (Chapleau) and from École secondaire Saint-Joseph (Wawa) had the pleasure of attending a performance by Innu artist Scott-Pien Picard during a school tour presented by the Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon. His music, both captivating and universal, transported students into a world where talent and passion met. This presentation took place at ÉSC Trillium.

Scott-Pien Picard, supported by a team of great musicians, sang songs in Innu, his mother tongue. In addition to performing, this artist spoke to students in French about his passion for his Innu culture and language.

Born in Sept-Îles, Quebec, Scott-Pien Picard is an Innu songwriter from Uashat Mak Maliotenam, an Innu community on the North Shore. He writes in Innu, his mother tongue. He developed a real talent for music at a very early age. From the age of six, he performed in his community. Inspired by the musical groups Maten and Kashtin, he discovered a passion for music and the Innu language. It did not take long for him to develop a talent for composing and writing in the traditional language.

In 2015, Scott-Pien Picard took part in the television program Le Rythme 3, a workshop that brought together new Indigenous talent led by singer-songwriter Samian, and participated in the Nikamun Mamuitun (songs that bring people together) event, bringing Indigenous and non- Indigenous people together in Petite Vallée in 2017. This artist produced his first solo album SCOTT-PIEN PICARD in 2018 and the album Pekuaiapu (which in the ancient Innu language means “visionary – one who sets the path”) in 2022.