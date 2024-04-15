LDHC named as Smile Cookie Recipient from Wawa’s Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons’ Smile Cookie Week will take place from April 29 – May 5. The iconic chocolate chunk cookies topped with pink and blue icing drawing out a smile will be available at every participating Tim Hortons restaurant across the country. The best part? 100% of proceeds from these special cookies will be donated to local charities in which the restaurants operate.

The Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation is thrilled to have been selected as the recipient of this fundraiser in Wawa.

Buy as many cookies as you can or want while supporting your local hospital’s capital equipment needs.

Drop by Tim’s often during the week or get an order form for larger amounts at [email protected].

Boxes of cookies make a great gift or a thoughtful show of appreciation to employees, family, friends, etc.

Let’s make this the most successful Smile Cookie Campaign in Wawa history!

“Generous hearts – the key to a healthy future”