ÉS Saint-Joseph students learn to make moccasins

A wonderful tradition is continuing at École secondaire Saint-Joseph (Wawa)! Students registered in the grade 11 French course entitled “Discovering Contemporary Indigenous Voices” are learning how to make moccasins. Following the instructions of Ms. Carole Bouffard, they will use various materials to create their own pair of moccasins.

The school recently received two new sewing machines to help the students with this creative project. Thanks to Ms. Bouffard’s guidance, the students are gradually discovering that making these shoes is a meticulous art, and that several steps are required to achieve it. Students cannot wait to see the final product!