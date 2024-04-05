Wawa Men’s Curling 2023-2024

There were (8) Teams in the Men’s League this season. Special thank you to the Michael Reid’s Team for joining our League.

The regular season ended with a close final game with Team Tom Terris overcoming the Mark Leschishin Team.

Then the teams entered the Playoff Finals. The Regular Season Winners are not guaranteed top spot in the Playoffs, and this season was no exception.

In the Playoff Finals on April 3rd Team Spencer Terris was up against the seasoned team of Joe McCoy. Joe McCoy is the 2023-2024 Playoff Champions.

In the final Playoff game Team Mitrikas won over Team Hale. The game was back-and-forth until the last end.

Thank you to all the players who participated in the 2023-2024 Curling Program.

Also, thank you to all the individuals who assisted in making the season such a success. There were over 100 players in the (3) Leagues.

This weekend is the 74th Wawa Men’s Curling Bonspiel. GOOD LUCK!

See you next Season.