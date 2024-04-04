The Wawa Ladies Curling League would like to thank the following individuals and businesses who contributed to the success of our 69th Annual Wawa Ladies Curling Bonspiel which was held on March 22–24, 2024:

Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre staff, Northern Lights Ford, North of 17 Restaurant, Judy Page Moore-Catering, Olive Branch Floral Design, Kerry Funeral Home, Mission Motors, Red Pine Exploration, Alamos, Fenlon’s Pharmacy, Green Cabin Pottery, Superior Creations, Borealis Forestry & GIS Services, Evolugen, wawa-news.com, JJAM FM, Yannick Casavant, Sarah Gauthier, Wawa Ladies Curling League teams and bonspiel teams, Defined Movement Dance, Luan Buckell, Erin Andrews, Val Morris, Mitch Hatfield, April Charbonneau, Joey Auclair, Barb Leschishin, Cheryl Tremblay, Heidi McLaren, Julie Haidarenko, Debbie Veldt, Doris Mitchell, Mariah Tremblay, Melanie Farrington, Keesha Steadman, Tom Terris, Dave Hall, James, Amanda & Joe Huff, and to the Wawa Oldtimers and Wawa Minor Hockey Association for their cooperation.

What a fantastic weekend!

THANK YOU!

If we have missed anyone, please accept our apologies.