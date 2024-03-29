SSM OPP – Driver charged with Impaired

A Sault Ste. Marie driver was arrested and charged after motorists reported erratic driving on Highway 17.

On March 27, 2024, at approximately 7:45 p.m., the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received an impaired driving complaint regarding a black pick-up truck operating erratically on Highway 17- very inconsistent speeds, passing dangerously and following too close. Police stopped the pick-up truck and spoke to the driver, who exhibited considerable signs of impairment. As a result, they were arrested and assessed by an OPP Drug Recognition Evaluator (DRE). The vehicle was towed and impounded.

Matthew BEAUMONT, 36-years-old, from Sault Ste. Marie was charged with – Operation while impaired – Alcohol and Drugs.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on June 6, 2024.

The OPP would like to remind the motoring public to drive sober; this includes drug consumption as well. Impairment by drugs is a crime under the Criminal Code and drivers are subject to the same penalties as those who are charged with driving while impaired by alcohol. A charge of impairment by drugs involves all drugs, be it prescription, over-the-counter and those that are illegal.

The OPP has highly trained DRE officers who are skilled in the detection and investigation of drug impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.