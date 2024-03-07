Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 8. Wind chill -7 this morning. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Clear. Increasing cloudiness near midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -3. Wind chill -5 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- The Soo Locks in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan will open the Poe Lock to all marine traffic at 6 p.m. on March 22, marking the start of the 2024 Great Lakes shipping season.
- Lake Superior is getting busy – There are 17 visits planned to the Thunder Bay Port by cruise ships this summer. The first ship arrives on June 5th, Viking Cruises’ Octantis
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Thursday Morning News – March 7 - March 7, 2024
- Wednesday Morning News – March 6 - March 6, 2024
- Tuesday Morning News – March 5 - March 5, 2024