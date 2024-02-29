ÉSC Trillium (Chapleau) shines as host of regional secondary school sports tournament

On February 13 and 14, École secondaire catholique Trillium (Chapleau) hosted the North Shore High School Athletic Association’s volleyball and basketball tournaments. For the occasion, the school welcomed several schools from Northern Ontario.

ÉSC Trillium students and staff joined forces to organize the hosting of all these sports teams, starting with the decorations, timetables, menus, live broadcasts on social media and all other preparations for the event. The Coyotes from Trillium also showed great school spirit towards their junior and senior athletes, who played their basketball and volleyball games with flying colours. Between games, athletes and visitors had the opportunity to refuel by stopping by the school’s ‘Energy Station’ for a smoothie carefully prepared by members of the Trillium Student Parliament or a snack.

Congratulations to the school team for the success of this event, and to the Coyotes for representing their school so well both on the court and at this welcome event.