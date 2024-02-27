Boil water advisory in Dubreuilville: École St-Joseph will remain open

The Township of Dubreuilville has issued this morning a boil water advisory to its users due to potentially unsafe water. École St-Joseph in Dubreuilville is affected by this advisory. The school will remain open.

In order to comply with this measure, a notice will be placed at drinking water fountains and taps children and staff have access to until the notice is cancelled. Bottled water will be available for students and school staff until the advisory has been rescinded.

