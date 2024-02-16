Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries late this morning and this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 10. Wind chill -20 this morning and -15 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. 30% chance of flurries early this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -24. Wind chill -18 this evening and -27 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- The Wawa Winter Carnival Begins today!
- If you are interested in train history – there will be a workshop at Searchmont’s Community Centre featuring “Searchmont & Wabos Living History” on Sunday, February 25, from 1 – 4 pm. Tim Sundstrom & Michael Burtch will present long lost, rare film footage, artifacts, stories, photography, newspaper clips and other interesting realities of Searchmont times gone by. Tim Sundstrom is a life long resident, whose grandparents bought the Searchmont Hotel in 1906 , his family resided in Wabos. Michael Burtch is a sculptor and multimedia artist, an art historian and former Director Curator for the Art Gallery of Algoma. A major research project resulted in the documentary film “Painted Land, In Search of the Group Of Seven” , in collaboration with Joni & Gary McGuffin. Refreshments will be available by cash donation.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Friday at the Wawa Winter Carnival - February 16, 2024
- Friday Morning News – February 16 - February 16, 2024
- Thursday Morning News – February 15 - February 15, 2024