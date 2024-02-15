Thursday Morning News – February 15

Weather:
- Today – Periods of light snow ending near noon then mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h this morning. Temperature falling to -5 this afternoon. Wind chill -5 this morning and -11 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light before morning. Low -16. Wind chill -11 this evening and -22 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Due to the inclement weather and visibility concerns in the Central Algoma communities (Central Algoma Area – including Echo Bay, Bruce Mines, Desbarats, St. Joe Island, Thessalon & area), all school-related transportation is cancelled for today. Schools will remain open.
