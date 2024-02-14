Wednesday Morning News – February 14

Happy Valentine’s Day!
Weather:
- Today – Increasing cloudiness. Flurries beginning late this morning. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h this morning. High -3. Wind chill -30 this morning and -7 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Flurries with risk of freezing drizzle. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -6. Wind chill near -10.
News Tidbits:
- On Monday, The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society and shipwreck researcher Dan Fountain announced that the 244-foot (74-meter) bulk carrier Arlington had been found in Lake Superior. She rests at a depth of about 200 meters, 60 kilometers north of Michigan’s Keweenaw Peninsula. She sank on May 1st, 1940 after a spring storm. The crew survived, and Captain Frederick “Tatey Bug” Burke who was last seen near the pilothouse went down with his ship.
- Don’t forget the free family skate tonight at the MMCC from 5:30 to 6:30!
