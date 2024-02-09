Happenings at Wawa First United Church – Febuary 9

On Sunday, the thought was on Isaiah 40:21-31. Isaiah is chastising the Israelites for not listening to God, not seeing what He had done creating this world and all that is in it. Do they not know the power of God? He will listen, He will see and He will do, if we just but ask. Quote: God without man is still God. Man without God is nothing.

This Sunday, February 11th is Transfiguration Sunday

Scripture Readings are

2 Kings 2:1-12 Elijah is taken up into heaven

2 Corinthians 4:3-6 The light of knowledge shines in our hearts

Mark 9:2-9 The transfiguration of Jesus.

Transfiguration: a complete change of form into a more spiritual state. Eg. In this light the junk undergoes a transfiguration; it shines.

Prayer:

I got all dressed up to go somewhere to day, Lord, but when I looked in the mirror there was something wrong. I tried to figure out what it could be. The new outfit looked OK, and the colour was nice, and even the earrings matched. And then I realized what it was, Lord. It was the face. That’s definitely what was wrong , Lord — the face. There were bags under my eyes, packed full enough to take a trip around the world. And those lines at the sides! I know I am supposed to smile coyly and call them laugh lines. But they are not funny. You and I both know, Lord, that they are wrinkles.

Yes, I hear you Lord: “Beauty in only skin deep.” But that means I’d better do something about that skin! How can I feel good inside when I have to keep looking at my outside in the mirror every day?

I have become resigned to the fact that I will never be Miss America or Mrs. America or even win the Pillsbury Bake Off – but, Lord, if you’ve been trying to make a beautiful “new me” inside, the next time I look in the mirror could you let a little of that come shining through so I won’t notice the old me on the outside so much? I know, I know. All this shouldn’t matter. But it does, Lord, It does. I have been praying for patience, fortitude, valour, and virtue. Today, Lord, I am praying for a facial, a good haircut, a hot-oil treatment, a mud pack, and a mask to wear until all those spiritual aids take effect.

~The Kitchen Sink Prayer Book, by Bernadette McCarver Snyder

Announcements:

Prayer Shawl Group will meet Sat. Feb. 10 in the Family Room. 3 – 4:30 pm. All knitters and crocheters are most welcome. Needles and wool are available if needed.

Feb. 10 – Moose Hide Campaign Day: standing up against violence toward women and children.

Feb. 19 – Family Day: Louis Riel Day (Man.) Islander Day (PEI) and Nova Scotia Heritage Day

Feb. 20 – World Day of Social Justice.