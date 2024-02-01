Join NOSM University for the President’s Lecture Series celebrating of the joy of family medicine

On February 1, the NOSM University President’s Lecture Series celebrates an unsung aspect of family medicine: joy!

Open to Canadian medical students, as well as anyone considering a career in medicine, the 2024 virtual event is themed Reviving the Heart of Health Care: The Joy of Practising Family Medicine. Eight physicians will come together to discuss the opportunities family medicine presents as a career choice. The series will showcase why family medicine continues to be a career worth choosing, explore its challenges, and highlight why, more than ever, in Canada—and Northern Ontario, specifically—medical students should choose family medicine as a specialty.

Planned by medical students themselves, the annual event is organized by NOSM University’s student council.

“At NOSM University, students are fortunate to gain a lot of exposure to family medicine. Consequently, we develop an appreciation for the field as well as the vital role family physicians play in the healthcare system. When it came time for the NOSM University Student Council to select the topic, we felt it would be important to shine a spotlight on family medicine and dissect the field’s most recent challenges, while also highlighting the many reasons why a career in family medicine is a career worth pursuing,” says NOSM University Student Council President Julie Leroux.

Speakers include Dr. Michael Green, President of the College of Family Physicians of Canada, and Dr. Mekalai Kumanan, President of the Ontario College of Family Physicians. They will be joined by three family physicians and three medical residents from NOSM University. Panelists represent communities across NOSM University’s wider campus, from Huntsville to Kapuskasing to Dryden.

NOSM University consistently has the highest rate of Canadian medical student graduates who chose family medicine—almost 50 per cent.

“It is a huge win for the North that the majority of our medical students choose to practise family medicine,” says Dr. Sarita Verma, President, Vice-Chancellor, Dean, and CEO of NOSM University. “As a proud family physician who has practised comprehensive care for more than 30 years, I know first-hand that this profession has an amazing breadth of opportunity. We showcase that through community-based learning opportunities provided at NOSM University. Many medical students, residents and faculty find family medicine to be a fulfilling career. Family physicians can practise anywhere, have an advanced and adaptable skillset, and can pursue their own interests in their scope of practice.”

The President’s Lecture Series will be held virtually on Thursday, February 1, 2024, from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. EST. The event is open to Canadian medical students and anyone interested in pursuing a career in medicine. Watch it live on YouTube @NOSMtv. For the full agenda, visit nosm.ca.