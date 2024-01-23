Tuesday Morning News – January 23

Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light this morning. High -5. Wind chill -25 this morning and -9 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – Cloudy. 60% chance of flurries late this evening and overnight. Risk of freezing drizzle overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -10 with temperature rising to -2 by morning. Wind chill -13 this evening.
News Tidbits:
- Starting in October 2024, Carrefour Options+, Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon’s continuing education school, will offer once again the Personal Support Worker (PSW) program in Sudbury. Offered to students 18 years of age and older, this program will allow those interested in becoming a PSW to be trained in French in order to provide care to individuals and families in a variety of settings, including long-term care homes and community home care agencies.
- Northern Lights may appear tonight. Spaceweather.com advises, “A CME is expected to hit Earth today, Jan. 23rd, causing a G2-class (Moderate) geomagnetic storm. After that storm subsides, another CME will arrive on Jan 25th, bringing a chance of G1-class (Minor) storms.”
- Parents wishing to register their child in a full-time French-language Kindergarten program are invited to come discover Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon’s elementary schools in Chapleau, Wawa, Dubreuilville and Hornepayne during its Kindergarten Registration event from Monday, January 22, to Friday, January 26.
