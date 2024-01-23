Letter – Present Cenotaph to be replaced and relocated

To the Citizens of Wawa

This is to inform you that the present Cenotaph located in Queen’s Park is in very poor condition and plans are being made to replace it when funds /materials can be obtained.

For security reasons, the plan is to relocate the Cenotaph to the Courtyard of the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre (MMCC) where cameras and pedestrian traffic will increase the visibility and reduce the incidence of vandalism.

Recently Remembrance Day Ceremonies have been held at the MMCC and this will make it more convenient to have everything in one location.

The new Cenotaph will not be a copy of the old one and will be of a different design.

If you have comments or suggestions please contact a member of the Legion Executive.

Thank you

Mary Anne Pearson – Eric Mitrikas – Larry Harvey – Barb Leschishin