SE OPP Chapleau – Impaired Charges laid after collision

A collision has resulted in impaired driving charges for one individual. On January 13, 2024, shortly before 2:00 p.m., the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was notified of a single motor vehicle collision on Fox Lake Road near Chapleau.

Through investigation, officers determined the vehicle driver had consumed alcoholic beverages. As a result, Chelsey BJORNAA, 23 years-of-age, of Chapleau was arrested and charged with the following:

Operation while Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

Operation while Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on March 4, 2024 in Chapleau. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.