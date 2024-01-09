Drug Trafficking Charge Laid after investigation in Rocky Bay First Nation

As a result of public complaints, officers from the Anishinabek Police Service (APS) with the assistance of officers from the Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) began an investigation into drug trafficking in the First Nation Territory of Rocky Bay.

As a result of the investigation, a Warrant was issued for the arrest of Sherri Lynne WYNNE, 52 years old, of Rocky Bay First Nation.

On January 9, 2024 she was arrested and charged with:

Trafficking in Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamines (Crystal Meth), contrary to Section 5(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

The accused has been remanded into custody awaiting a bail hearing.

If you have any information about the trafficking of illicit drugs call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or report online through ontariocrimestoppers.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.