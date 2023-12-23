ÉSC Trillium students discover Indigenous Ingenuity

Several students from École secondaire catholique Trillium (Chapleau) students recently had the great opportunity to gain valuable information from Science North’s impressive travelling exhibition on Indigenous ingenuity. The students loved the interactive stations that helped them learn more about inventions that are still relevant today.

Indigenous peoples from North America have long demonstrated a great sense of ingenuity, using nature as inspiration. The world we know today is influenced by their innovations and scientific knowledge. This exhibition presented a clever and novel mix of science and culture intended to stir a sense of pride among First Nation, Inuit and Métis communities.

This Science Nord exhibition also celebrated the diversity, interconnectedness, and resourceful ways of knowing and being, that Indigenous knowledge and innovations provide in the global community.