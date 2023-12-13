SJD Spaghetti Supper: A Huge Success!

On Wednesday, December 6th, Sir James Dunn Public School hosted a Spaghetti Supper Fundraiser. The supper was held at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre and we are elated to say that we welcomed approximately 150 people for in-person dining and an additional 60 for take-out. This event was a fundraiser for our Grade 7/8 class trip. While fundraising was the premise for the supper, we also wanted to bring people together. We strongly feel that we succeeded in both raising money for our trip and bringing people out to enjoy a tasty meal, great music, and good company.

An event like this is only possible with the help and support of one another. We would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to John and Sabrina at our Independent Grocer, Subway, Windy Pointe Lodge, JJAM FM, The Wawa Goose Bar & Grill, Richard Watson, Nikki Ferguson-McCoy, Chandra & Dan Lavergne, and last but certainly not least, Richie Overton.

Additional thanks to the people of Wawa and surrounding areas as well as the students, staff, and families of SJD for your continued support. With the left-over food from the supper, we were able to donate 21 individual meals and 2 hot lunches to Iris’ Place. It is the season of giving and we were so happy to be able to give back after being so generously supported. We look forward to hosting you again in the months to come. Wishing everyone a happy and healthy holiday.

~ Sir James Dunn Staff & Students