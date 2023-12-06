Thirteen Grand Prize winners announced in the first ever Split the Pot Lottery supporting Ontario hospitals

On Friday morning, we announced 13 winners who each took home a share of the Grand Prize from the first ever Split the Pot Lottery. This lottery supports 22 Ontario hospital partners, giving ticket buyers the opportunity to share in the winnings and be part of the largest partnered fundraising initiative in the province. The Jackpot reached an incredible $1,242,430 in ticket sales, with a $621,215 Grand Prize being split among 13 lucky winners:

One winner who is taking home $372,729 (60% of the final payout)

Amanda T. of Baden (SP-39761271)

Two winners who split 20% of the final payout and each take home $62,121.50

Cathy I. from Sarnia (SP-23691810)

Maheshkumar M. from Niagara Falls (SP-23369256)

10 winners who split 20% of the final payout and each take home $12,424.30

Lori B. from Orangeville (SP-54300307)

Christine M. from Cambridge (SP-20553998)

Elizabeth F. from Guelph (SP-16154019)

Shirley O. from Perth (SP-31499911)

Nancy R. from Vaughan (SP-41971420)

Walter P. from Durham (SP-44501136)

David A. from Caledon (SP-53670480)

Chad M. from Waterloo (SP-34866190)

Debbie S. from South River (SP-32781652)

William P. from Niagara Falls (SP-40663604)

For all winners, please visit www.splitthepot.ca

“I am so inspired by the way our communities have shown up in support of our 22 hospitals across Ontario. Your tickets supported enhanced care everywhere,” says Paul McIntyre Royston, President & CEO, Grand River Hospital Foundation. “Thank you to everyone who participated in the first ever Split the Pot Lottery. We are all winners when we come together in support of our health system.”

With 22 hospitals joining forces, the Split the Pot Lottery is the first collaboration of its kind. This groundbreaking initiative is not just a testament to the collective power of communities but also a symbol of the changing landscape in healthcare support.

Split the Pot Lottery (Licence Number: RAF1342985), is a joint venture of Arnprior Regional Health Foundation, Bluewater Health Foundation, Cambridge Memorial Hospital Foundation, Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital Foundation, Grand River Hospital Foundation, The Foundation of Guelph General Hospital, Headwaters Health Care Foundation, Humber River Health Foundation, Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation, Lake of the Woods District Hospital Foundation, Lakeridge Health Foundation, Niagara Health Foundation, North Bay Regional Health Centre Foundation, North of Superior Healthcare Group, Owen Sound Hospital Foundation, Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation, Perth and Smith Falls District Hospital Foundation, Riverside Foundation for Health Care, Sioux Lookout Meno Ya Win Health Centre Foundation, St. Joseph’s Foundation of Elliot Lake, Timmins and District Hospital Foundation, and Windsor Regional Hospital Foundation.

As per AGCO Rules of Play – Purchasers must be at least 18 years of age and be within the province of Ontario at the time of purchase.