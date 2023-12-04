École St-Joseph volleyball squad shines in volleyball tournament

The co-ed team from École St-Joseph (Dubreuilville) traveled to École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) on November 21 to compete in a regional elementary school volleyball tournament.

The squad, which included students from grades 6 to 8, won all nine of their matches and claimed 1st place in the coed category. With great teamwork and enthusiasm, the students showed that even if the school does not count a huge amount of students, hard work pays off.

Many thanks to coaches Chanelle-Lise Charron, Nathalie Ouellet and Philippe Lacroix for their dedication.

Members of the École St-Joseph team: Back row, from left: Mr. Philippe Lacroix, Arielle Lajoie, Nickless Désormeaux, Kael Dechamplain, Joshua Lajoie, Cohen Blanchette, Alia Lévesque and Brooke Tremblay. Front row: Olivia Bonnieul, Blake Bélanger, Maude Bouchard, Clara Sigouin, and Mme Chanelle-Lise Charron.