ÉSC Trillium (Chapleau) students dance to the sound of LeFLOFRANCO and DJ Skorpyon

Students at École secondaire catholique Trillium (Chapleau) were delighted to welcome LeFLOFRANCO and DJ Skorpyon in their school for a musical event on November 20. In their company, they were offered a memorable Francophone cultural and identity-building experience and got to know these Franco-Ontarian artists better. Thank you LeFLOFRANCO and DJ Skorpyon for getting them moving and singing along!

Ottawa-based hip-hop sensation, LeFLOFRANCO brings to the table a sound high in energy mixed with heartfelt lyrical content. Striving to push Hip-Hop’s sound towards new heights, he refers to his unique sound as multicolored urban pop. LeFLOFRANCO seeks to take the public on a musical journey going from modern Hip-Hop, to Trap, to EDM all the way to the Caribbean Soca vibes, reggae fusion and music from his Haitian background; Kompa. Since the released of his first full-length LP “Force inhérente” in 2019, he has performed from Ontario to British Columbia. He has also released two music videos; the festive-summer-ready “Bal exotique” and the gritty-thought-provoking “On en a assez!.” DJ Skorpyon stands out as an up-and-coming beatmaker.