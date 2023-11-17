Friday Morning News – November 17

Weather:
- Mainly cloudy with 30% chance of flurries. Wind northwest 20 km/h. High zero. Wind chill -8 in the morning. UV index 1 or low.
- Night – Cloudy. 60% chance of flurries overnight. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the evening. Low -5 with temperature rising to plus 2 by morning. Wind chill -13 in the evening.
News Tidbits:
- The 6th Annual Lori Johnson Hockey Tournament begins today – go out and enjoy some great hockey
