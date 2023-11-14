Students’ father shares his military journey during Remembrance Day ceremony at École Saint Nom de Jésus

During the Remembrance Day ceremony at school, students at École Saint Nom de Jésus (Hornepayne) had the privilege of welcoming Mr. Anthony Bin, the father of their classmates Aria and Larry. Mr Bin, who attained the rank of Master Bombardier during his time with the 49th Field Regiment, shared his military journey with the students and staff. Among other things, he talked about his experience in the Canadian Army, his uniform and equipment, and then answered the students’ many questions. The school community is very grateful to the Bin family for agreeing to host this enriching exchange.