Weather:
- Increasing cloudiness in the morning. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 60 near noon. High 7. Wind chill -7 in the morning.
- Night – Mainly cloudy. Wind southwest 20 km/h. Temperature steady near 6.
News Tidbits:
- Madame Edith Dumont will be installed as Ontario’s 30th Lieutenant Governor today Tuesday, November 14, 2023, in the Queen’s Park Legislative Chamber beginning with her arrival at 10:55. The ceremony will begin at 11:04 and can be watched via livestream on the Government of Ontario’s youtube channel
- The Ontario government is providing more than $4.1 million through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) to five mining supply and services projects in Northeastern Ontario.
- $2 million for Frontier Lithium Inc. in Sudbury
- $1 million for Tim McDowell Equipment Ltd. in Sudbury
- $399,977 for Z’Gamok Construction LP in Sagamok Anishnawbek First Nation
- $390,000 for MOSWA Fuels in Cochrane
- $310,500 for Rocvent Inc. and 1887571 Ontario Inc., a manufacturer of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) flexible mine ducting in Sudbury
- TD Canada Trust has granted $50,000 over two years to Mikinakoos Children’s Fund. This boost will significantly amplify Mikinakoos’ Warm Clothing initiatives and Backpack Program, directly benefitting First Nations children in several communities in Northern Ontario, including Deer Lake, Fort Severn, Keewaywin, McDowell Lake, North Spirit Lake and Poplar Hill First Nations
Latest posts by Brenda lee Stockton (see all)
- Un papa partage son parcours militaire avec les élèves et les membres du personnel de l’École Saint Nom de Jésus - November 14, 2023
- Students’ father shares his military journey during Remembrance Day ceremony at École Saint Nom de Jésus - November 14, 2023
- Morning News Tidbits – Tuesday, November 13th - November 14, 2023