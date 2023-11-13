Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. 40% chance of rain showers this morning then 40% chance of flurries this afternoon. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High plus 4. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -3. Wind chill -5 this evening.
Latest posts by Brenda lee Stockton (see all)
- Quel est l’intérêt d’avoir un programme de soins dentaires pour personnes âgées si presque personne n’est admissible ? - November 13, 2023
- What is the point of having a senior dental program if almost no one qualifies? - November 13, 2023
- Monday Morning News – November 13 - November 13, 2023