Wednesday Morning News – November 8

Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. Snow beginning near noon. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 1. Wind chill near -8. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Light snow with risk of freezing drizzle. Local amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near =1. Wind chill near -5.
News Tidbits:
- If someone in your family loves dogs – especially dogs in law enforcement… The OPP unveiled their 2024 Canine Unit Calendar yesterday. All proceeds from the 2024 OPP Canine Unit Calendar go to the OPP Youth Foundation and Friends of The OPP Museum. You can purchase them at the OPP Off Duty Shop in Orillia or online at oppshop.on.ca.
- The Ontario government has opened a ServiceOntario centre in the Township of Pickle Lake, now providing Driver and Vehicle, Health Card, Ontario Photo Card and Accessible Parking Permit services for that community
