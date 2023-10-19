OEB announces changes to electricity prices for households, small business and farms

Also effective November 1, 2023, the Ontario government’s Ontario Electricity Rebate (OER) will increase to 19.3%. The OER provides a rebate on the electricity bill of residential, small business and farm customers. For a typical residential customer[1] who uses 700 kWh of electricity per month, the OER will decrease bills by about $26 each month.

The TOU prices set by the OEB for November 1, 2023 are shown in Table 1 below. The table also shows the hours to which those prices apply.

Winter TOU Price Periods November 1, 2023 TOU Prices Off-Peak

Weekdays 7 p.m. – 7 a.m., all day weekends and holidays 8.7 ¢/kWh Mid-Peak

Weekdays 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. 12.2 ¢/kWh On-Peak

Weekdays 7 a.m. – 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. 18.2 ¢/kWh

The table below shows the prices for customers on the Tiered price plan as well as the kilowatt-hour thresholds. The seasonal change in the threshold for residential customers provides for an additional 400 kWh/month at the lower price in the Winter:

Winter Tier Thresholds November 1, 2023 Tiered Prices Tier 1 Residential – first 1,000 kWh/month

Non-residential – first 750 kWh/month 10.3 ¢/kWh Tier 2 Residential – for electricity used above 1,000 kWh/month

Non-residential – for electricity used above 750 kWh/month 12.5 ¢/kWh

The table below shows the prices for customers on the Ultra Low Overnight (ULO) price plan. The table also shows the hours to which those prices apply.