First Nation Public Library Week at the Wawa Public Library

Our First Nation Public Library Week was a huge success. Miigwetch to Jackie Tangie, Christina Bekintis, Danni Peters, Joanie Clement, Keira Kertesz, Gretchen Weicht, Dan Ayotte. The teachings were very soothing, calming and we learned so much about the First Nation way of life.

We were taught about traditional teas and bannock, medicines and smudging by Jackie. Christina shared her knowledge of drumming and singing as well as the meaning of a sharing circle. We were able to smudge again with Christina. Danni, Joanie and Keira shared their works of art with us and spoke about what moved them to accomplish their craft. Gretchen taught us about ribbon skirts and spoke of her introduction to First Nation teachings and Dan spoke to us about the Sacred Fire and his job as Fire Keeper and protector of people seeking the comfort of the Sacred Fire. Christina returned and shared with us what moves her to paint and how many of her works are tied to Mother Earth and how we must return to Mother Earth what we take.

During, our Adult Craft Class, we made some beautiful dream catchers. Jackie also joined us for the Story and Craft Club and read “This is What I’ve Been Told” “Mii Yi Gaa-BI-wiindmaagooyaan” by Juliana Armstrong. The kids then enjoyed making a paper Basket. During Clay Club we spoke of traditional medicines and then made a clay medicine bowl using the 4 colours. It was a wonderful week full of beautiful teachings and we enjoyed every moment. Miigwetch to all who participated.