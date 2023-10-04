CSC Nouvelon to offer sessions to support and inform parents and guardians

With the intention to help families support their children’s learning, the Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon Parents’ Participation Committee will offer throughout this year a series of 11 sessions on a variety of themes related to learning and well-being. In light of the important contributions of parents to the learning and well-being of students, the school board wishes to support and equip families to accompany their children in their educational journey. These virtual sessions, led by Dr. Alexandra Fortier, a specialist in mental health and education, representatives from Public Health Sudbury & Districts and the Centre Victoria pour femmes, as well as specialists from CSC Nouvelon, will be offered via Microsoft Teams.

These sessions, offered from October to May, will cover the following topics: stress management, recognizing and managing emotions; learning disabilities and applications (support tools); behaviour management; bullying awareness and digital citizenship; the transition to secondary school; positive motivation and perseverance; how to support your child in developing and maintaining healthy relationships; sexual abuse; and addictions and substance use and mental health.

The first two sessions in October will promote well-being. The session entitled “Stress Management (performance anxiety, prevention and supporting your child)” will be offered to families of secondary school students, while the session entitled “Recognizing and Managing Emotions” will be of interest to families of elementary students. The sessions will be led by Dr. Alexandra Fortier, who has been working in the field of mental health and education for over 20 years. Having worked as a social worker, program director, consultant and speaker, she is interested in innovation, mental health and well-being for all, and sustainable organizational change.

These learning and well-being sessions are offered to CSC Nouvelon families. To register, visit www.nouvelon.ca/cpp.ca .