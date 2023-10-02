Monday Morning News – October 2

Oct 2, 2023 at 07:57
Weather:
- Today – Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers this morning. Showers beginning near noon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 19. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Showers ending this evening then cloudy. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 10.
News Tidbits:
- SAH has declared a COVID-19 outbreak on the surgical unit (3A). Effective immediately, visitiors are limited to only Essential Caregivers on 3A. Effective immediately everyone is required to wear a mask or face covering:
- Upon entering a patient care unit (outpatient and inpatient) and while on patient care units within SAH
- In public areas of SAH off-site facilities
- All members of the public (patients and visitors) will be provided with a hospital-approved surgical/procedural mask to wear while in the hospital. Masks will be available near all exterior entrances, department entrances, and nursing stations.
