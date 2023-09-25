Employment Opportunity – Canteen Attendant (Part-Time/Seasonal)

The Corporation of The Municipality of Wawa

COMPETITION 2023-9

Canteen Attendant (Part-Time/Seasonal)

The Municipality of Wawa is seeking interested applicants for a seasonal part-time position in the arena at Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre. The canteen attendant will be responsible for preparing food, handling customers, processing sales and cleaning the work area.

Knowledge, skills and experience required:

Safe Food Handling Certificate

Strong verbal communication skills

Experience with cooking and cleaning

Experience processing and balancing sales

Comfortable with computers

Willing to be trained

A detailed job description may be obtained by contacting the Human Resources Department at 856-2244 ext. 225.

Qualified applicants are invited to apply in confidence by 4:00 p.m. Friday, September 29, 2023 to:

Human Resources – Competition 2023-9

email: [email protected]

Municipality of Wawa

40 Broadway Avenue, Box 500

Wawa, Ontario P0S 1K0

We thank all applicants for their interest, however only those under consideration will be contacted.

This document is available on other formats upon request.

Personal information submitted is collected under the authority of the Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act and will be used for the purpose of the candidate’s selection.