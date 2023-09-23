Premier Doug Ford announced changes to his Cabinet yesterday, September 22, 2023:
- David Piccini becomes Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development;
- Andrea Khanjin becomes Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks;
- Todd McCarthy becomes Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery; and
- Vijay Thanigasalam becomes Associate Minister of Transportation.
Andrea Khanjin will retain additional responsibilities as Deputy Government House Leader. All other ministers maintain their existing portfolios.
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Premier Makes Changes to his Cabinet - September 23, 2023
- Iris Place to Reopen - September 23, 2023
- Let’s SCARE HUNGER is back! - September 20, 2023