Iris Place to Reopen

Iris Place in Wawa is a drop-in center for individuals living with a wide range of mental health and addiction issues. Through participation our members are given the opportunity to rejoin worlds of friendships, family, work, education and access services and supports they may need.

After a 2-week closure, Iris Place is reopening its doors on September 25, 2023 with brand-new programming offered on a full-time basis. All programming is based on and takes place with discussions on topics that someone with mental health and/or addiction issues and their families may be facing. Some of our new programming will take place in the evenings along with a new peer to peer male-led men’s group starting in October. We have guest speakers from various agencies in town who will be hosting Lunch & Learn sessions.

We say goodbye to Brian who was the part-time peer support worker and wish him all the luck in his future endeavors. We welcome Michelle Richardson as our new Clubhouse/ Peer Support worker. She has been a nurse at the Lady Dunn Health Center for almost 25 years. Michelle brings a vast amount of experience and knowledge to Iris Place through her work/ lived experiences and education and is committed to the health and well-being of her community. She has a great understanding of the needs of our current and future members and will provide whatever support or resources are needed and available.

Iris Place is a nonprofit organization that relies solely on donations from the community. Regular donations from individuals and companies are needed to ensure Iris Place can continue to run and provide services to our community. Donations of cash, food items, drinks, laundry detergent, grocery gift cards, craft supplies, etc. are always welcome and can be dropped off at 22 Broadway Avenue from Monday to Friday. Michelle can be reached at 1-705-856-1894 or email [email protected] . Join our Iris Place Facebook group to keep up to date on what’s going on at the center, private messages are welcome.

Thank you to everyone who has supported Iris Place over the years, it has not been easy to keep the doors open. However, the future for the center looks good and we encourage anyone who needs support or just someone to talk to over a coffee to stop in.

Hours are Monday to Friday 8:30 – 4:30 , open to public from 9:00 – 3:30.