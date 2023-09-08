Thank you to everyone who stopped in to say Happy Birthday, who wrote notes in Wawa News, sent cards & called – it was heart warming & made a milestone day even more special.

Special thanks to Kathy Culhane for your offers of help, love & support & coming to our rescue once again & going to the hospital taking care of things for us.

Having you in our corner has made this past week a lot less stressful.

Thank you to the pharmacy girls for your help in all the change of plans.

Jack, Judy & Mario