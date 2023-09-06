Sault Police Constable in Fatal Off-Duty Collision

On Tuesday, September 5, 2023, Constable Orrette Robinson died in an off-duty motor vehicle collision. Orrette was 36 years old.

While driving home on his motorcycle after working an overtime Dynamic Patrol shift, he was involved in a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Lyons Avenue and Farwell Terrace. The driver of the other vehicle did not require medical attention.

“Our hearts are heavy. Orrette served our community with pride and dedication. He loved interacting with youth while out on patrols,” says Chief Hugh Stevenson. “He was sworn in as an officer in August 2021 after being the first Sault Ste. Marie Police Service member to be named class valedictorian at the Ontario Police College. Our hearts and support go to his family, friends, and colleagues. We thank all emergency responders for rendering assistance at the scene of the collision. Orrette will be missed.”

Prior to joining the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service, Orrette spent nine years as an officer with the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

The Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the collision which took place around 8:30 p.m. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or has security camera or dash camera footage of the collision, is asked to contact Provincial Constable Aaron Greco Traffic Incident Management Enforcement Team, Highway Safety Division by calling the OPP’s Sault Ste. Marie Detachment at (705) 945-6833 and leave a message.